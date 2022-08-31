Address important public issues : AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today urged the government to address the important public issues.
Aam Aadmi Party addressed a press conference over this in Jammu in which party's senior leader TS Tony interacted with media persons and stated that BJP Government had promise and claimed that things will change completely in Jammu and Kashmir and there will be reforms and had also mention that abrogated special status was a hurdle in way of development of J&K.
"Now, four years have passed but where are those benefits which BJP Govt has promised," Tony said.
Presently, J&K is in a state of chaos, uncertainty with misgovernance on peak and Bureaucratic rule resorting to one of the heaviest high-handedness on masses and every single citizen is feeling helplessness, he added.
And amid all this, BJP has taken a corner after pushing J&K in this state of chaos and uncertainty and party is escaping from the scene in Jammu and Kashmir in order to find a safe escape route from miseries of masses.