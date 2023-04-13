ADGP Rana posted as IG CRPF

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Danesh Rana has been posted as Inspector General (IG) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a deputation basis for a period of five years.

An order clearing deputation of Rana as IGP in CRPF was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday. Senior IPS officer of 1996 batch of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre (now AGMUT), Rana was promoted and posted as ADGP Coordination PHQ, J&K in May, 2021.

This year Rana was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services, along with ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, on the eve of Republic Day.