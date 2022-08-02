ADGP security grants In-situ promotion to 12 security personnel

Srinagar: The Departmental Promotion Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Dr SD Singh, IPS Additional Director General of Police Security, J&K Jammu met on 02-08-2022 and cleared In-situ Promotions to 12 Security Personnel of various subordinate Units of Security Wing which includes three HC and nine SgCts.

While issuing the Promotion order, Dr. S.D Singh greeted all the promoted officials and impressed upon them to work with dedication and devotion for the betterment/service of society in general and Police Department in particular.

All the promoted officials expressed their gratitude to the ADGP for issuance of their Promotion order in time.