Admin making relentless efforts to bridge health gap: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was making relentless efforts to bridge the health gap of the people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that virtually inaugurating the medical camp organised by Rotary Club of India in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, the LG shared the efforts of the J&K administration to bridge the health gap of the citizens of J&K.
“It is our solemn commitment to completely transform the delivery of healthcare services in J&K and strengthen the healthcare system,” he said.
Sinha said that in the last three years, tremendous work had been done to remove the imbalance in healthcare infrastructure and facilities to make healthcare accessible to all.
“We have strengthened the Primary and Community Health Centres in far-flung areas besides building new public health infrastructure. We have also ensured public health standards to provide quality health services to the citizens,” he said.
The LG said that the medical Camp would focus on surgery in the specialty of ophthalmology, general and laparoscopic surgery, gynecology, orthopedics, ENT, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, and cancer.
He commended the joint endeavour of Rotary Club of India and Health Department of J&K. Sinha thanked the doctors and nursing community for their selfless service to the people.
“Rotary Club is a symbol of selflessness and in coordination with 450 staff of health departments, they aim to contribute in overall well-being of common man,” he said.
The LG said that with the substantial improvement in health infrastructure and high per capita health allocation, J&K had emerged as one of the top-performing states and UTs of the country on key health parameters.
He asked the members of Rotary Club India and J&K Health Department to organise a similar medical camp in Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar districts in February next year.
Organiser of the medical camp Dr Rajiv Pradhan briefed on the key initiatives of the Rotary Club of India in the health sector.
He thanked the J&K administration for the support and assistance in their efforts to organise the medical camp and serve the people in J&K.
Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri; and Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar attended the inaugural ceremony.