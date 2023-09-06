Admin making relentless efforts to bridge health gap: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration was making relentless efforts to bridge the health gap of the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that virtually inaugurating the medical camp organised by Rotary Club of India in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, the LG shared the efforts of the J&K administration to bridge the health gap of the citizens of J&K.

“It is our solemn commitment to completely transform the delivery of healthcare services in J&K and strengthen the healthcare system,” he said.

Sinha said that in the last three years, tremendous work had been done to remove the imbalance in healthcare infrastructure and facilities to make healthcare accessible to all.

“We have strengthened the Primary and Community Health Centres in far-flung areas besides building new public health infrastructure. We have also ensured public health standards to provide quality health services to the citizens,” he said.