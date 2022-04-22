Admin Secretaries assigned to monitor developmental works of J&K districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has nominated Administrative Secretaries as the in-charge secretaries of districts to monitor developmental works and other related matters of their respective districts.

"In supersession of all previous Government orders on the subject, the following Administrative Secretaries are hereby nominated as In-charge Secretaries for the districts," reads an order issued by the General Administration department.

As per GAD's order, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department will be in charge of the Srinagar district.