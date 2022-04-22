Admin Secretaries assigned to monitor developmental works of J&K districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has nominated Administrative Secretaries as the in-charge secretaries of districts to monitor developmental works and other related matters of their respective districts.
"In supersession of all previous Government orders on the subject, the following Administrative Secretaries are hereby nominated as In-charge Secretaries for the districts," reads an order issued by the General Administration department.
As per GAD's order, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department will be in charge of the Srinagar district.
Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department will be in charge of Jammu district, Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health & Medical Education Department in charge Udhampur district, Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, to look after Reasi district. Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation, Flood Control Department will be incharge Secretary, Rajouri district, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, in charge Secretary Budgam district.
Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department to look after Kupwara district, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department will look after Baramulla district, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, Pulwama, Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, PW(R&B) Department will be in charge secretary Anantnag.
Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth, Services & Sports Department, Samba, B.K. Singh, Principal Secretary, School Education Department will look after the Kishtwar district. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Kathua district.
Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary Transport Department, will look after Doda district.
Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment is in charge of Ramban, Mandeep Kaur Commissioner/Secretary is in charge Poonch.
Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department will be in charge Kulgam, Sheetal Nanda,Commissioner/Secretary Social Welfare Department is in charge of Ganderbal. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department is incharge of Shopian, Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department in charge of Bandipora respectively.