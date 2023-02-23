Admin Secy Planning to be ABDP Nodal Officer

Jammu: The government Thursday nominated the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as the Nodal Officer for Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP).

“Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department shall be the Nodal officer for Aspirational Blocks Programmes in Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while referring to the communiqué received from Mission Director, National Institution for Transforming India, NITI Aayog, Government of India on January 12, 2023 and O M No CS/PS/Plg/203/200 dated February 2, 2023 from the office of Chief Secretary.

The Aspirational Blocks Development Programme (ABDP) was conceived with an idea to identify the most backward blocks of J&K, which require special focus and bring them at par with other blocks.