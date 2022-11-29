Admin Secys, HoDs asked not to allow project execution without proper authorisation

Jammu: Taking exception to piling “liabilities on account of land acquisition from private land owners” and “avoidable litigations on this count”, the J&K government has directed all its Administrative Secretaries and the Heads of Departments (HoDs) not to “authorise execution of any project without proper authorization.”
It has also ordered that a list of officers, who have authorized execution of works without proper sanction or created liabilities on account of land acquisition without authority, should be submitted to the Finance department for action within one month.
Besides mulling over action against the errant officers, the government has also issued a slew of instructions for acquisition and utilization of land for developmental projects and compensation.
“Authorisation of the competent authority and delegation of powers for according the administrative approvals etc. are a prerequisite for ordering execution of any work or project. Further, the regulatory regime governing acquisition of land for various developmental projects prescribes utilization of government land, as far as possible, for the purpose of infrastructural development. Land should ideally be acquired only in case of non availability or non-feasibility of government land for execution of the project,” directed GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.
Referring to violation of existing rules, Dr Singla noted with concern that notwithstanding the norms or guidelines, it was observed that many departments including their subordinate offices, without proper authorization, either executed works or projects and created or admitted liabilities on account of land acquisition from private land owners thereby causing loss to the exchequer as also avoidable litigation on this count in many cases.
“The matter has been viewed seriously by the authorities. It is accordingly enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries and HoDs and other concerned officers not to authorize execution of any work or project without proper authorization and to utilize government land for developmental activities, as far as possible, desisting thereby from creating or admitting liabilities on this account, especially in cases where land under reference has been donated previously,” Dr Singla cautioned.
He ordered that in case of land being donated for any public purpose, it would be ensured that the same should be encumbrance free and requisite follow up like executing donation deed, mutation in favour of the concerned department or agency should be effected immediately. It should also ensure that the land compensation component is incorporated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of all the projects, in case land is required to be acquired, he directed.
“All departments shall compile a list of officers who have authorized execution of works or projects without proper sanction or have created or admitted liabilities on account of land acquisition or works without proper authorization or authority and furnish the same to the Finance Department for appropriate action within one month. These instructions are for all concerned for immediate compliance,” GAD Secretary ordered.