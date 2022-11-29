Admin Secys, HoDs asked not to allow project execution without proper authorisation

“The matter has been viewed seriously by the authorities. It is accordingly enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries and HoDs and other concerned officers not to authorize execution of any work or project without proper authorization and to utilize government land for developmental activities, as far as possible, desisting thereby from creating or admitting liabilities on this account, especially in cases where land under reference has been donated previously,” Dr Singla cautioned.

He ordered that in case of land being donated for any public purpose, it would be ensured that the same should be encumbrance free and requisite follow up like executing donation deed, mutation in favour of the concerned department or agency should be effected immediately. It should also ensure that the land compensation component is incorporated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of all the projects, in case land is required to be acquired, he directed.

“All departments shall compile a list of officers who have authorized execution of works or projects without proper sanction or have created or admitted liabilities on account of land acquisition or works without proper authorization or authority and furnish the same to the Finance Department for appropriate action within one month. These instructions are for all concerned for immediate compliance,” GAD Secretary ordered.