Administration has failed in regulating smooth flow of traffic on highway: NC

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District President Ramban, Mir Sajjad Shaheen has expressed serious concern over frequent traffic jamming and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44).

In a statement he said that people living across the UT especially in Kashmir, Banihal and Ramban have been left at the mercy of landslides and shooting stones that disrupt traffic on the only all-weather road, which connects the valley with rest of the country.

“The mismanagement and lack of coordination among the construction companies, administration and traffic police posted all along the NHW is responsible for the present traffic mess on the highway as these agencies have completely failed to regulate smooth flow of traffic on the roads as daily road commuters and public in general have to remain stranded in traffic jams for hours together right from dusk to dawn especially between Banihal and Batote stretch of NHW causing grave inconvenience to students, patients, employees, traders, transporters particularly fruit growers,” Shaheen said. He also expressed anguish over the halting of fruit laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway, saying the unnecessary halts are causing huge losses to fruit growers, traders involved with the horticulture sector.

Taking strong note of deteriorating condition of the National highway connecting Kashmir with rest of India, Shaheen said, " It seems those running the day to day affairs are living on a different planet all together. Deaths and damage caused by the rapid increase in the number of landslides and shooting stone incidents at Pantihal and Mehar seem to mean very little or nothing to them. “