Administration will go by expert opinion on Thathri situation: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that his administration would wait for the expert panel report vis-a-vis situation in Thathri, where around twenty houses had developed cracks and were declared unsafe, and would act accordingly.

LG Sinha also said that his administration was keenly monitoring the situation and was fully alert, prompt to the needs of its citizens in the wake of the emerging scenario.

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a function here. “We are extending the best possible help to the affected families.

They all have been evacuated to safer places.

The administration is monitoring the evolving situation and will do everything whatever it will be required to do. But there is nothing to spread panic,” he said.