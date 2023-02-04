Administration will go by expert opinion on Thathri situation: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that his administration would wait for the expert panel report vis-a-vis situation in Thathri, where around twenty houses had developed cracks and were declared unsafe, and would act accordingly.
LG Sinha also said that his administration was keenly monitoring the situation and was fully alert, prompt to the needs of its citizens in the wake of the emerging scenario.
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a function here. “We are extending the best possible help to the affected families.
They all have been evacuated to safer places.
The administration is monitoring the evolving situation and will do everything whatever it will be required to do. But there is nothing to spread panic,” he said.
When asked if the situation was akin to Uttarakhand’s Joshimath which was confronting a serious issue of land subsidence, LG Sinha replied in negative and cautioned against creating panic.
He asserted that he could not comment on the reasons behind the houses developing cracks. “We trust the expert opinion. They are there to analyse the reasons. Let them come out with their report. We will strictly act accordingly,” he said.
With regard to queries about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations levelled in his letter to the Prime Minister, LG Sinha said that he needed not to comment on that. “Some people come for enjoyment and return. But with a great sense of responsibility, I’m saying that I can never use such a word (beggar) for anyone. Had I used such an expression, it would have been on record,” he said.