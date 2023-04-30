Adopt future-oriented, value-based, aspirational education system: LG

Udhampur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday stressed upon the teaching community and the educational institutions for adopting a future-oriented, value-based, and aspirational education system.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Sant Eshwer Foundation’s premise in Udhampur and addressing the annual day celebration of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Vidyalaya, the LG said, “Education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. It is important for our boys and girls to develop, right from their school years, scientific temper, critical thinking, wisdom and values to enrich their personality.”

He said that quality education ensures all-round development, economic progress of family and society.

“Education is the main pillar of a nation’s development,” the LG said.

“The efforts of Sant Eshwer Foundation, their dedication and commitment to selfless service can show the way to prosperity and contribute to economic growth,” he said.

The LG highlighted the key role of the National Education Policy in providing a roadmap to establish India as a knowledge economy.

He also lauded the Sant Eshwer Foundation for its immense contribution in the field of public service, and for providing quality education to children from rural and marginalised communities.