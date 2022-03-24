Advisor Bhatnagar calls on better preparedness for disasters

Srinagar: Advisor to Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, stressed on reversing climate change trends and better preparedness for disasters .

Bhatnagar said this after inaugurating the three days national conference on “Managing Weather and Climate Risks in Agriculture - Adapting Crops to Increased Climate Variability and Uncertainty” that will held from 24-26 March at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir.

The conference is being organised by SKUAST-Kashmir in collaboration with Association of Agrometeorologists (Anand Gujrat). The conference is spread over around 11 different themes intended to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, environmentalists and user community to exchange and share the knowledge of climate change and to disseminate the information to farmers.