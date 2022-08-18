Advisor Bhatnagar extends Janmashtami greetings

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

While extending his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the ideals of Lord Krishna’s life have universal relevance and his teachings of righteousness against evil, working for universal well-being and focusing on responsibilities is inspiring for all.