Advisor Bhatnagar extends Janmashtami greetings

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.
While extending his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the ideals of Lord Krishna’s life have universal relevance and his teachings of righteousness against evil, working for universal well-being and focusing on responsibilities is inspiring for all.
The Advisor added that we should dedicate ourselves to virtues shown by Lord Krishna and strengthen our nation by contributing to the well-being of our people and society in large. The Advisor also prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.