Advisor Bhatnagar interacts with PRI representatives, public delegations

Karnah: On the second day of his visit to border district Kupwara, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today held a detailed interaction with DDC member, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanches, Panches and other public representatives of Sub-division Karnah and took stock of their issues and problems related to the development of the area.

While interacting with the PRI representatives, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the present LG’s Administration is giving very focused attention to remotest areas of Jammu and Kashmir and constant interactions are being held with the public through Block Diwas programmes as well as public grievance redressal camps organised at Panchayat as well as block levels.

Appreciating the work done by the PRI representatives in their respective areas, Advisor Bhatnagar asked them to work with full commitment and dedication as they are the cornerstones of the development of entire Jammu and Kashmir.