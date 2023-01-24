Advisor Bhatnagar meets several delegations

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday interacted with scores of public delegations and individuals from different parts of Kashmir division at civil secretariat here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegations and individuals briefed Advisor Bhatnagar about the issues and demands pertaining to their respective areas seeking early redressal.
Interacting with the delegates, he said that accountability and prompt resolution of public concerns and grievances was a priority of the present LG-led administration.
Advisor Bhatnagar said that in the last few years a citizen-centric governance system, providing seamless and integrated public services had been established across J&K.
During the interaction, a delegation of casual workers of J&K SC, ST, OBC Development Corporation met the Advisor and apprised him of various issues pertaining to Human Resource Development in the corporation.
Similarly, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Drug Inspectors Association raised various issues concerning their working.
A delegation of J&K Dental Association met Advisor Bhatnagar and raised the issue of creation of posts and promotional avenues for BDS doctors.
A delegation of employees of J&K Forest department apprised the Advisor of their service related issues.
Principals of ITIs also met the Advisor and brought to his notice several Human Resource Development issues.
A delegation of officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Telecom) projected various issues faced by them regarding their service matters.