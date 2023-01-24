Advisor Bhatnagar meets several delegations

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday interacted with scores of public delegations and individuals from different parts of Kashmir division at civil secretariat here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegations and individuals briefed Advisor Bhatnagar about the issues and demands pertaining to their respective areas seeking early redressal.

Interacting with the delegates, he said that accountability and prompt resolution of public concerns and grievances was a priority of the present LG-led administration.