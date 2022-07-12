Advisor Bhatnagar nominated Chairman BoD JKHPMCL

Jammu: The government Tuesday nominated Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar as Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) of J&K Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (JKHPMCL).

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, the sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor as Chairman of the Board of Directors of J&K Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (JKHPMCL),” read an order issued by the General Administration Department.