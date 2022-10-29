Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress of construction works on newly established GMCs

While reviewing the status of ongoing works and other related matters of these health institutions, Advisor Bhatnagar was informed about the progress made so far in the construction of the main building of colleges, hostels, residential quarters, and other facilities for the students and the faculty at each of these colleges.

Addressing the officers of executing agencies, the Advisor asked them to gear up their men and machinery at each project so that desired works are sped up and completed on time. The Advisor asked the senior officers of these agencies to take a personal interest in the completion of these prestigious health projects and resolve all the impending issues by personally visiting the construction sites.

Expressing displeasure over the slippage of timelines of completion of these projects, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that the deadlines for completion of these projects committed earlier will not be extended at any cost. He asked them to work in double shifts so that the projects are completed within the committed timelines.