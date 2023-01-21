Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on ongoing works under JJM across J&K

Jammy: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chaired a marathon meeting to review progress on works being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti department, Shaleen Kabra; Mission Director, JJM, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu/Kashmir, Technical Advisors of JJM, Superintending Engineers of all districts and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Advisor, while addressing the meeting, exhorted upon the officers to expedite pace of progress on these works in some of th the districts. He directed both the Chief Engineers to personally monitor execution of works in their respective divisions and submit monthly progress report on the same.

He issued explicit directions to both Chief Engineers and all Superintending Engineers to speed up all ongoing works for timely completion.