Advisor Farooq Khan meets public delegations, individuals

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today met scores of public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat here.

The delegations and individuals in their interaction projected several demands and issues before the Advisor and sought their redressal.

While interacting with the delegations, the Advisor highlighted that the interface between the public and administration has been magnified from the last few years and more focus is being given to public grievance redressal.

He remarked that the present LG’s Administration has initiated various initiatives for citizen-centric governance like LG’s Mulaqaat, Awaam ki Awaam etc which are providing concrete platforms for public to project their issues and grievances of public importance.