Advisor Farooq Khan meets public delegations, individuals

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today met scores of public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat here.
The delegations and individuals in their interaction projected several demands and issues before the Advisor and sought their redressal.
While interacting with the delegations, the Advisor highlighted that the interface between the public and administration has been magnified from the last few years and more focus is being given to public grievance redressal.
He remarked that the present LG’s Administration has initiated various initiatives for citizen-centric governance like LG’s Mulaqaat, Awaam ki Awaam etc which are providing concrete platforms for public to project their issues and grievances of public importance.
A delegation of Budgam Development Forum while interacting with the Advisor raised several developmental issues of the Budgam district with the Advisor. They demanded upgradation of District Hospital with all kinds of modern medical facilities. They also demanded Women’s College in district as well as recreational park for children.
Similarly, a delegation of contractual employees of ICDS also met the Advisor and demanded continuation of their consolidated/contractual services in the department.