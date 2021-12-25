After 29 years in Pak jail, Kathua man gets warm welcome

Jammu: After spending 29 years in a jail in Pakistan, Kathua resident Kuldeep Singh returned to a rousing welcome at his hometown here on Friday night, following which he asked the youth to “never pull back from making any sacrifice for the country”.

Singh (53), along with Muhammad Gufran from Aurangabad, were released by Pakistan on Monday and they reached Red Cross Bhavan at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Punjab after their repatriation.