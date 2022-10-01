After frequent blockade for several days, traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for scheduled two-way traffic of light motor vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) for Jammu on Saturday.

Traffic authorities informed Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 47 minutes due to shooting stones at Mahad from yesterday 5 pm to till Saturday 5 pm. Official sources said during the intervening night (Friday and Saturday) vehicular traffic was disrupted due to the triggering of rolling stones at Mehar due to which some Srinagar-bound

Heavy Motor Vehicles got stranded at Mehar. They said that the previous night a rolling boulder also hit a Srinagar-bound truck at Mehar but no causality or injury was reported in this accident, however, the vehicle suffered damages.

They said the truck was removed from the road and simultaneously the road was restored for traffic.