After Kashmir, power crisis now hitting Jammu region areas: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party's state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal today said that the tall claims of Jammu and Kashmir Government for reforms in power sector have been exposed fully as after areas of Kashmir Valley the parts of Jammu province are also going tough situation due to increase in curtailment of electricity.

Addressing a press conference, he said that electricity is basic need of everyone in society and most of the business establishments are also dependent on it and there was urgent need to bring electricity reforms in Jammu and Kashmir but successive government failed badly.

"Jammu and Kashmir Government as well as BJP is beating drums of large scale reforms in power sector but it is painful to see the situation on ground and it shows that all these claims are hollow and are now exposed," Jamwal said.

He added that after Kashmir province started to feel problems due to electricity curtailment, now areas of Jammu province are getting affected and power curtailment right in the start of winter season is a cause of concern.

AAP's state spokesperson Pratap Jamwal said that in many years of Jammu and especially in hilly district areas, massive electricity curtailment has started which is even six to eight hours in some of the areas.