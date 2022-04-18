After success of Apple Tourism, Pune-based NGO Sarhad to launch ‘Border Tourism’

Pune: Following the success of a novel concept “Apple Tourism” in Sopore district of Kashmir with the initiative of local apple growers, Pune-based Sarhad has trained local youths in Dardpora village in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir to launch “Border Tourism.”

According to a press note, among the youth who are launching this initiative are the orphans and youth from lower income groups from Dardpora. They want to do something for the development of their area.

Hence, they decided to start “Border Tourism”, under which people will be taken to bordering areas of Jammu and Kashmir to learn the hardships of villagers staying there, said Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar.