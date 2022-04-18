After success of Apple Tourism, Pune-based NGO Sarhad to launch ‘Border Tourism’

Pune: Following the success of a novel concept “Apple Tourism” in Sopore district of Kashmir with the initiative of local apple growers, Pune-based Sarhad has trained local youths in Dardpora village in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir to launch “Border Tourism.”
According to a press note, among the youth who are launching this initiative are the orphans and youth from lower income groups from Dardpora. They want to do something for the development of their area.
Hence, they decided to start “Border Tourism”, under which people will be taken to bordering areas of Jammu and Kashmir to learn the hardships of villagers staying there, said Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar.
He said they will meet Army officials and jawans deployed at the border posts. This will not only spread awareness about the tourism potential of the bordering villages in J&K but visitors will also get the first-hand knowledge about the condition of villagers on the country’s border with Pakistan.
“The initiative has immense potential to generate employment for local youths. Moreover, it will help in bonding people from other states with the people of bordering areas of J&K,”Nahar said.
Normalcy has returned to the village and villagers, youth from the area want to see economic and social development of their area. Hence, they, along with Sarhad, will work towards the prosperity of their village, said a local youth.