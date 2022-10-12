Aggarwal to be J&K Standing Counsel before Supreme Court

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday appointed Rushab Aggarwal as Standing Counsel and Shailesh Madyal as Advocate-on-Record (AOR) for Jammu and Kashmir before the Supreme Court of India.
Appointments were made by two separate orders issued by the Secretary J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Rushab Aggarwal, Advocate as Standing Counsel for J&K before the Supreme Court of India on the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No 2062-LD (A) of 2017 dated June 8, 2017,” the order read.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Shailesh Madyal, Advocate-on-Record to represent Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court of India on the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No 3005-LD(A) of 2003 dated October 21, 2003, read with Government Order No 2062-LD(A) of 2017 dated June 8, 2017, and any order, circular, or instructions issued by the J&K government regarding fixation of terms and conditions of Advocate on Record,” read another order issued by Sethi.
Earlier, through a separate order, the government accepted the resignation tendered by Taruna A Prassad, Advocate on Record (AOR) for J&K at the Supreme Court of India with effect from October 1, 2022.