Aggarwal to be J&K Standing Counsel before Supreme Court

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday appointed Rushab Aggarwal as Standing Counsel and Shailesh Madyal as Advocate-on-Record (AOR) for Jammu and Kashmir before the Supreme Court of India.

Appointments were made by two separate orders issued by the Secretary J&K Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Rushab Aggarwal, Advocate as Standing Counsel for J&K before the Supreme Court of India on the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government Order No 2062-LD (A) of 2017 dated June 8, 2017,” the order read.