Agnipath Scheme | Transformative reform in armed forces recruitment process: AOC-in-C

Jammu: Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command on Wednesday stated that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was a transformative reform in the armed forces recruitment process which would not only ensure a youthful profiling of the armed forces but would also provide a platform for the youth to don the military uniform and become confident and disciplined citizens.

“The Agniveers will be imparted military skills and experience that will instill discipline, leadership qualities and patriotism among the Agniveers apart from military skills and experience,” Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran said this, while addressing a press conference at Air Force Station, Jammu.