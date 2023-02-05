Agriculture Development Programme | 5273 officers imparted training

Jammu: The Agriculture Production department in second leg of the mammoth task of human resource development of officers of Agriculture and allied departments across the Union Territory, concluded its Divisional level training programme under the newly launched Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The HADP aims to be a turning point in the Agri-economy of the UT whereby Rs 5013 crore shall be infused over next the 5 years through 29 interventions/projects, which were proposed by Apex committee constituted by the UT Government, headed by Mangla Rai, Former DG-ICAR.