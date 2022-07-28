AIHCEWF holds meet in Delhi

Srinagar: A meeting of the All India High Court Employees Welfare Federation (AIHCEWF) was held at New Delhi which discussed progress made in the writ petition filed by the Forum before the Supreme Court.

“The meeting was held at New Delhi on 23-07-2022. The office bearers of the High Court Staff Welfare Association were also invited to attend the said meeting and was attended by the President and the General Secretary of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Staff Welfare Association,” General Secretary of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Welfare Association, Mukhtar Ahmad Wani said a statement.