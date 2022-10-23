AIPEF, JKMEGA extend support to JKEEGA over regularisation of engineers

Srinagar: All India Power Engineers Federation, an amalgam of all Engineering Unions and Associations across the country and the Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association has extended full support to the cause of electrical engineers who are suffering because of non-regularisation despite the SAC decision of 2019 to complete it in 2 months.

Among their other demands include the filling of vacancies and 4260 GP for JEs. In a letter addressed to LG, Manoj Sinha, AIPEF chairman, Shalindra Dubey, has sought his intervention in the resolution of the issues.