Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha visits forward areas

Jammu: Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command visited forward areas on the Northern borders.
According to a press note, he was briefed on the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness along Northern Borders.
The Air Officer interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues where he lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.
He remarked that the synergized approach will be the way ahead to address the dynamic requirements of modern day warfare.
The Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases at a “very high level of readiness” to meet any eventuality with China and Pakistan. He assured that the Western Command is vigilant for the aerial defence of the sensitive areas of various parts of North, North-West India.
Air Marshal PM Sinha recognised the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force in J&K, and appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation.
He also commended the troops of Indian Army for securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, the press release added.