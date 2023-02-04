Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha visits forward areas

Jammu: Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command visited forward areas on the Northern borders.

According to a press note, he was briefed on the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness along Northern Borders.

The Air Officer interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues where he lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

He remarked that the synergized approach will be the way ahead to address the dynamic requirements of modern day warfare.