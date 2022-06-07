AIS officers in J&K asked to submit self appraisal before June 15

Jammu: J&K government has directed All India Service (AIS) officers posted in the Union Territory to submit their Self Appraisal well before the revised cut off date i.e., June 15, 2022.

It has also warned them that in case of their failure to do so their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the assessment year 2021-22 “will be force-forwarded to the concerned Reporting Authorities, without further notice.”