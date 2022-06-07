AIS officers in J&K asked to submit self appraisal before June 15

Jammu: J&K government has directed All India Service (AIS) officers posted in the Union Territory to submit their Self Appraisal well before the revised cut off date i.e., June 15, 2022.
It has also warned them that in case of their failure to do so their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) for the assessment year 2021-22 “will be force-forwarded to the concerned Reporting Authorities, without further notice.”
Earlier the cut-off date was May 31, 2022.
However the Department of Personnel & Trainings, Government of India vide O M bearing F.No.11059/01/2014-AIS-III (Part) dated May 27, 2022 extended the timelines for filing online Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) in respect of the All India Service (AIS) officers on the SPARROW portal.
In case of Self Appraisal for the current year, the existing timeline of May 31, 2022 has been extended to June 15, 2022. For Appraisal by Reporting Authority, the existing timeline of July 31, 2022 has been extended to August 15, 2022; for Appraisal by Reviewing Authority, timeline has been extended to October 15, 2022 from the existing cut-off date of September 30, 2022. However, the timeline for appraisal by the Accepting Authority will continue to be December 31, 2022.
“This relaxation is being accorded as a one-time measure and for the PAR for the year 2021-22 only,” GAD order mentioned.