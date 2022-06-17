Ajay Sadhotra demands rollback of Agnipath Scheme

Jammu: Seeking immediate rollback of the Agnipath Scheme, Former Minister and Senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Friday called for resumption of recruitment rallies in the Country as per time tested practice of over seven decades.

He said that the roll out of Agnipath Scheme is a cruel joke with youth of the nation who have been craving for joining the army and particularly those having undergone written and physical tests prior to the harsh “no

Recruitment”’ move unleashed two years ago. According to a press note, Sadhotra was interacting with the prominent inhabitants of Nand Baba Colony, Lale da Bagh, Lower Muthi.