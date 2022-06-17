Ajay Sadhotra demands rollback of Agnipath Scheme

Jammu: Seeking immediate rollback of the Agnipath Scheme, Former Minister and Senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Friday called for resumption of recruitment rallies in the Country as per time tested practice of over seven decades.
He said that the roll out of Agnipath Scheme is a cruel joke with youth of the nation who have been craving for joining the army and particularly those having undergone written and physical tests prior to the harsh “no
Recruitment”’ move unleashed two years ago. According to a press note, Sadhotra was interacting with the prominent inhabitants of Nand Baba Colony, Lale da Bagh, Lower Muthi.
Sadhotra referred to the widespread protests held in Jammu, as elsewhere across the country, over this “anti-youth measure by the government,” saying this speaks the BJP has not learnt the lessons of pushing the nation to unrest, be it farmers' agitation last year and the army recruitment aspirants now. The
BJP has lost the sense of proportion, especially at a time when the country is passing through difficult times,he added.
The Former Minister questioned the rationale behind the scheme, envisaging recruitment for four years on contractual basis with compulsory retirement for three fourths of the recruits without gratuity or pension benefits.