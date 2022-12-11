AJKLTF demands restoration of Old Pension Scheme

He stated that the National Pension System (NPS) is a disaster for retiring employees in their old age, briefing the media here today on the issue of NPS in Jammu Kashmir. "We consider the new pension scheme to be a form of contributory pension, the classic example of privatising everything,” Thakur explained. He said the employees and teachers would intensify the agitation and demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme. He said the employees are suffering a lot due to non-implementation of the old pension scheme.

Thakur demanded restoration of the OPS and scrapping of New Pension Scheme (NPS) and threatened that employees will come on roads if the same will not be done. He said that the OPS should be restored immediately in favour of employees appointed after January 1, 2010 in Jammu Kashmir.

“NPS is totally against the employees and is injustice with employees as well as their family members,” he maintained adding, “NPS does not guarantee minimum pension to the employees and the government should immediately withdraw the ordinance in this regard.”