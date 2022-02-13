All households in J&K to get FHTCs by 2022

Srinagar: Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Jal Jeevan Mission) is aimed to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024 to all households in rural India.
As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the UT has made remarkable progress under this mission. The J&K administration has set a target to cover all the 20 districts of the UT by September 2022 under this ambitious mission.
As per the data available on the dashboard of JJM, out of a total of 18.35 lakh households, about 5.75 lakh households have functional tap water connections.
Now after two years of hard work, a total of 10.50 lakh (57.2%) households have tap water connections as J&K has provided 4.67 lakh new tap water connections in the last two years.
Two districts namely Srinagar and Ganderbal which include 11 blocks, 383 panchayats and 1070 villages have achieved 100% coverage of tap water connections.
Apart from this, J&K has made other remarkable strides under the mission. 100% Rural Schools (23160), 100% of Rural Anganwadi Centres (24163) and 100% Rural Health centres (3324) have been provided piped water connections. Besides, 1612 Gram Panchayat Buildings have been covered under piped Water Supply.
Also, 5774 Pani Samitis have been constituted in J&K for active involvement of local community in planning, monitoring and successful implementation of JJM.
This highly rewarding mission is being implemented in a decentralized manner following the ‘bottom up’ approach, wherein the local village community plays a key role starting from planning to implementation and from management to operation and maintenance.
The Centre has allocated 2747 crore during the year 2021-22 which is nearly four times than preceding year, 2020-21. J&K plans to achieve the target of HAR GHAR NAL HAR GHAR JAL by august 2022.
In its 2nd phase, the UT Government has set a target to cover 11 districts, which includes 153 blocks, 1952 panchayats and 3254 villages with 4.93 lakh Functional Household Tap Connections. In the last phase of this mission, 7 districts involving 121 blocks, 1660 panchayats and 2623 villages shall be covered with 3.12 lakh functional household tap connections.
To ensure quality water supply, 97 water testing laboratories have been set up across Jammu and Kashmir.