All households in J&K to get FHTCs by 2022

Srinagar: Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Jal Jeevan Mission) is aimed to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024 to all households in rural India.

As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the UT has made remarkable progress under this mission. The J&K administration has set a target to cover all the 20 districts of the UT by September 2022 under this ambitious mission.

As per the data available on the dashboard of JJM, out of a total of 18.35 lakh households, about 5.75 lakh households have functional tap water connections.