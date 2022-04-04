All JK colleges to start skill courses this year: Rohit Kansal

Jammu: “A good college strives to give employability to youth and its strength lies in its academic excellence. The quality and quantum of improvement it brings in lives is the true test of its impact on society.”
The remarks were made by Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal during e-inauguration of an additional block in Government Degree College Marh.
The Principal Secretary assured that construction of the college campus would be started in this financial year and it would be ready to move by early next year. The college runs from a pre-fabricated structure at present.
It was assured by the Principal Secretary that the UT administration would provide more pre-fabricated structures for the college in the present financial year. It was also suggested that the college submit detailed project report, to Director Planning, for additional infrastructural requirement of the college.
During his address, the Principal Secretary lauded the college for attracting sizeable number of student admission particularly girl students. He called the feat ‘signs of a good college’ and said that the college has been successful in fulfilling local aspirations and requirement of young students. He also appreciated the college for successful commencement of skill development and skill enhancement courses.
Among other things, the Principal Secretary directed colleges to prepare framework of courses to be provided under the National Education Policy and provide holistic development to young students.
He also urged them to improve in rankings and get accredited under NAAC norms. With regards to the policy, the Principal Secretary announced that all government colleges would start giving skill development courses.