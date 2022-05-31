All J&K employees asked to download ‘Digital Sansad’ App

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday asked its all employees working in various departments, organizations, PSUs etc. to download the “Digital Sansad” App to have first hand information regarding proceedings of the Parliament of India.

GAD, in a circular, mentioned that the Application (App) would keep the citizens updated with general information on Members of Parliament, their participation in Sessions, budget discussions since 1947, House proceedings from 12th Lok Sabha to 17th Lok Sabha.

“Apart from the proceedings in the current house, the Application includes Sansad TV live, provides access to archival data related to Lok Sabha and many other features,” it added.