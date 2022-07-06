All J&K Panchayat Conference delegation calls on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of the All Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat Conference called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The delegation led by Anil Sharma, President, AJKPC apprised the Lt Governor about various issues and demands regarding the effective functioning of panchayats.

He also put forth the issue of timely release of MGNREGA payments and other funds for panchayat level works, highlighted the demand of empowering PRIs to issue Life Certificates to the people from Panchayats, besides other concerning issues.