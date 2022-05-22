All need to join hands to fight militancy in J&K: Azad

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday expressed concern over spate in terror acts, particularly the target killings in the Valley and reiterated that the militancy in J&K could be eliminated only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders.
Refuting the claims of the ruling dispensation that the improvement in J&K situation was reflective in increased tourist foot-fall, the former Chief Minister asked the government to accept the “genuine demands of all vulnerable sections of the society, on the hit list of terrorists.”
“To eliminate militancy here, we all need to join hands and fight together. The government should not allow innocent civilians or vulnerable sections to het harmed in any way,” he said.
Azad was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a function here at the party office. Earlier he reached Jammu today on a 2-day visit to the Union Territory to review the situation here and take stock of political affairs.
It was after a long hiatus that Azad and the JKPCC president G A Mir along with other leaders, not sharing “congenial vibes” with the former Chief Minister shared stage in the party office – presumably as an after-effect of Congress’ “Chintan Shivir” recently held at Udaipur.
He presided over a function organised at the party office to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Azad is also scheduled to visit Srinagar on Sunday before returning to the union capital from there.