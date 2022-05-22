All need to join hands to fight militancy in J&K: Azad

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday expressed concern over spate in terror acts, particularly the target killings in the Valley and reiterated that the militancy in J&K could be eliminated only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders.

Refuting the claims of the ruling dispensation that the improvement in J&K situation was reflective in increased tourist foot-fall, the former Chief Minister asked the government to accept the “genuine demands of all vulnerable sections of the society, on the hit list of terrorists.”

“To eliminate militancy here, we all need to join hands and fight together. The government should not allow innocent civilians or vulnerable sections to het harmed in any way,” he said.