All unconnected villages to be digitally connected by March: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that all unconnected villages of Jammu and Kashmir would be digitally connected by March.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta chaired the meeting of the J&K Broadband Committee to review the implementation of the National Broadband Mission in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehta asked the Department of Telecommunications to reconcile the data on unconnected villages with the concerned Deputy Commissioners and by referring to the village maps already uploaded on the land records portal of the J&K government to ensure that all unconnected villages were brought on the digital network by the end of this financial year.
He directed early resolution of all pending issues for expeditious coverage of these far-flung areas and asked the Power Development Department (PDD) to provide reliable electricity supply to the concerned IT installations.
Mehta directed the district administrations to review the district-level progress achieved under the National Broadband Mission and resolve the pending RoW issues and cases on a regular basis.