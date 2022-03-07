Allen’s free workshop for board exams from March 15

Jammu: Allen Career Institute’s free workshop for board examinations will begin on March 15, a press note said.

It added that Allen Career Institute always remains keen for participation in the career development of the students. With its 33 years of academic experience, Allen is offering its best services in Jammu and Kashmir for the last one year.

This is the reason for the trust of students and their parents in Allen and the increasing association of students with Allen. Be it engineering entrance examination, medical examination, or board examination preparation, Allen always remains ready to provide its best to the students. Under such initiatives, now Allen Career Institute has come forward for the aide of the students.