Allen’s free workshop for board exams from March 15

Jammu: Allen Career Institute’s free workshop for board examinations will begin on March 15, a press note said.
It added that Allen Career Institute always remains keen for participation in the career development of the students. With its 33 years of academic experience, Allen is offering its best services in Jammu and Kashmir for the last one year.
This is the reason for the trust of students and their parents in Allen and the increasing association of students with Allen. Be it engineering entrance examination, medical examination, or board examination preparation, Allen always remains ready to provide its best to the students. Under such initiatives, now Allen Career Institute has come forward for the aide of the students.
Center Head, Allen Jammu, Shanti Kumar told that Allen is organising a free workshop for the students who will appear for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations of the Jammu Board.
With the help of the revision booster course, students of both the board classes will be able to prepare best for their examinations. Along with the lectures on the subjects, experts of the Allen Career Institute will also offer guidance to the students on the management, sitting, examination phobia, writing skill, mindset before the examination, and the methods for resolving the examination paper in this booster course.
Shanti Kumar told that this free workshop will be for 30 days. The course classes will be held at the Allen Jammu Study center, near the NIA office, in Trikuta Nagar.
Allen organises such kinds of programmes from time to time to prepare students for not only the board examinations but also for the best performance of the students in the National and international level Olympiads, Kishore Viagyanik Protsahan Yojana and National Talent Search Examinations.