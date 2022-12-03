Alok gets additional charge of HED; Prerna Infor Deptt

Jammu: J&K government on Saturday assigned senior IAS officers Alok Kumar and Prerna Puri the additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) and Information department respectively.

Both the charges were held by senior IAS officer Rohil Kansal, who proceeded on central deputation as the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Estates & Civil Aviation Departments and Civil Aviation Commissioner, shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read GAD order.

As per order, Prerna Puri, IAS (AGMUT:2006), Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department will hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.