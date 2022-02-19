Alok Kumar gets additional charge of CEO JKEDA

Jammu: Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department Alok Kumar has been given additional charge of CEO Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA).
Meanwhile, two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers have also been transferred and posted with immediate effect.
As per an order of the General Administrative Department (GAD), Babila Rakwal, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.
Charandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, relieving Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director Panchayati Raj, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
“Further, Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, will hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, in addition to his duties, till further orders,” the order read.