Alok Kumar unveils Manzilein 2.0 Career Guidance Portal for 9th to 12th classes

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar, today launched prestigious Jammu and Kashmir career guidance portal Manzilein 2.0 at a ceremony held at Jammu.

The career portal, titled ‘Manzilein’ has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF India to provide career guidance to the students of classes 9 to 12 in government schools.

The www.jkcareerportal.org is accessible to all the students of government schools from class 9th to 12th through unique Aadhaarshila IDs in Jammu division and LMS IDs in Kashmir division.

This portal will help students in exploring over more than 555 careers, 21000 colleges, 262,000 programs in 16 countries and also 1150 entrance exams, vocational courses and 1120 scholarships.