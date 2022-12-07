Alok Kumar unveils Manzilein 2.0 Career Guidance Portal for 9th to 12th classes

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar, today launched prestigious Jammu and Kashmir career guidance portal Manzilein 2.0 at a ceremony held at Jammu.
The career portal, titled ‘Manzilein’ has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF India to provide career guidance to the students of classes 9 to 12 in government schools.
The www.jkcareerportal.org is accessible to all the students of government schools from class 9th to 12th through unique Aadhaarshila IDs in Jammu division and LMS IDs in Kashmir division.
This portal will help students in exploring over more than 555 careers, 21000 colleges, 262,000 programs in 16 countries and also 1150 entrance exams, vocational courses and 1120 scholarships.
Alok Kumar, while speaking on the occasion, expressed gratitude towards UNICEF India for developing this portal for the benefit of students. He added that this portal will help students to access different career courses and can choose their career path matching with their aspirations, interest, inclination and aptitude.
Principal Secretary called upon the teacher counsellors to help students navigate through the portal to derive its benefits.
Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu, during his opening remarks, said that NEP 2020 also stresses on timely career guidance of students.
He added that this portal will complement the efforts of the Directorate of School education Jammu to provide career guidance to students to fulfill their aspirations by setting up realistic goals.
With this portal, students can discover their prospective career from the comfort of their home, he added.Danish Aziz, UNICEF Education Specialist, gave orientation on Manzilein Career Portal 2.0. to counselling task force members present on the occasion. He enlightened the students about the navigation of this portal.
Dr. Romesh Kumar IC Counselling Cell DSEJ presented a brief note on counselling initiatives undertaken by Directorate of school education Jammu during recent past and interacted with counselling task force regarding implementing career guidance programmes in schools.