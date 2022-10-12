Amarnath cave incident, Srinagar floods | Close liaison between civil authorities, IAF saved many lives: Air Marshal Prabhakaran

He said that though the HQ AOC JK & Ladakh remained involved in 1965, 1971 and in Kargil conflict yet it “really came into prominence in the Eastern Ladakh standoff which in some way, still continued.”

The commemorative event, to mark the milestone of sixty years of formation of HQ AOC JK & Ladakh, comprised sorties by different types of Fighter aircrafts (Rafales, SU30MKIs, MIG 29s and Jaguars), Assault Landing by Transport aircraft (130J Super Hercules), special operations by helicopters (ALH Druv, Mi17, AH 64E Apache and CH 47 Chinook) and skydiving by Akash Ganga team. The event included a static display of various IAF assets deployed in the J&K and Ladakh sector.

GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and AOC-in-C, Headquarters JK & Ladakh Air Vice Marshal P K Vohra too were present to witness the air show along with other senior military and paramilitary personnel and various civil dignitaries.

This event was a first of its kind in Udhampur. Hundreds of students from various schools and colleges also attended the event and were enthralled by it.