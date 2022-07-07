Amarnath Yatra 2022 | Kailash Kher’s devotional song launched

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the song ‘Jai Jai Baba Barfani’ dedicated to Baba Amarnath sung by Kher in collaboration with the Directorate of Rural Sanitation J&K was an attempt to sensitise people about the cleanliness of the surroundings during Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Speaking at the launch, Kaur said that the song would prove a milestone to make people aware of the protection of the environment and cleanliness of surroundings while hoping that the Amarnath Yatra would be conducted keeping in mind the spirit of cleanliness of the area.