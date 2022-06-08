Amarnath Yatra | DGP takes stock of security arrangements enroute Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Sing on Wednesday visited Yatra Transit Camps at FC Mir-bazaar, Walnut Factory Qazigund and Lamber, Ramban where he took stock of security arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

According to a press note, he also reviewed security arrangements at Navyug Tunnel and interacted with the jurisdictional and CRPF officers and sought their reports regarding the security arrangements and area domination enroute national highway.

During his visit to these places the DGP reviewed the security arrangements for hassle free Yatra. While interacting with the officers at these places, the DGP directed for beefing up security arrangements for smooth conduct of Yatra.

He directed the officers to further agument security arrangements enroute national highway. He directed for keeping a vigil on the specious elements/movement along the NHW and areas surrounding yatra transit camps.