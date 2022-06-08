Amarnath Yatra | DGP takes stock of security arrangements enroute Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Sing on Wednesday visited Yatra Transit Camps at FC Mir-bazaar, Walnut Factory Qazigund and Lamber, Ramban where he took stock of security arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.
According to a press note, he also reviewed security arrangements at Navyug Tunnel and interacted with the jurisdictional and CRPF officers and sought their reports regarding the security arrangements and area domination enroute national highway.
During his visit to these places the DGP reviewed the security arrangements for hassle free Yatra. While interacting with the officers at these places, the DGP directed for beefing up security arrangements for smooth conduct of Yatra.
He directed the officers to further agument security arrangements enroute national highway. He directed for keeping a vigil on the specious elements/movement along the NHW and areas surrounding yatra transit camps.
The DGP emphasised for increased coordination and communication among the forces for quick response to the requirements for the security and assistance of yatris.
The DGP emphasised for greater synergy to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage.The security grid needs to be strengthened and all important locations en route be kept under continuous surveillance round the clock, the DGP directed.
He said that all important places including the 'langars' (community kitchens), parking places should be brought under security cover and stressed for sharing the inputs among the agencies for preventive measures.
The DGP directed for area domination and joint patrolling of forces along the NHW.
The DGP was accompanied by IG CRPF (KOS) M S Bhatia, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Anantnag, Dinesh Pratab Upadhay, SSP Kulgam Dr. G.V. Sundeep Charkravarthy, CO 24 Bn CRPF Shri Y.N.Rai, CO 46 Bn CRPF Shri Arun Dev Sharma, ASP Kulgam Majid Malik, 2IC 163 CRPF, Shri Manoj Kumar Sicon and other jurisdictional officers upto Lamber where DIG DKR Shri Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma also joined the officers.