Amarnath Yatra | Nitishwar Kumar inspects arrangements at Yatri Niwas, Railway Station

Jammu: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to take stock of the arrangements being made for annual Shri Amarnath ji Yatra, 2022.

The Principal Secretary took a round of the Yatri Niwas and inspected the facilities there like accommodation halls, toilets and other facilities.

The Director Tourism Department apprised the Principal Secretary about the completed works which were executed for providing better facilities to the pilgrims during the Yatra.