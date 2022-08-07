Amendment in Flag Code of India, 2020 | Administrative Secretaries asked to ensure compliance

Jammu: J&K government has directed its all Administrative Secretaries to ensure compliance of amendment in the Flag Code of India, 2002 which has permitted that the National Flag, where it is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, can now be flown day and night.

The General Administration Department, in this connection, has forwarded a copy of communication No.2/01/2020-Public (Part-Ill) dated July 20, 2022 received from Ministry of Home Affairs (Public Section), Government of India to all Administrative Secretaries to circulate the amendment to all subordinate offices of their departments for compliance.