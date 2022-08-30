Amin Bhat urges people to strengthen hands of Azad

Srinagar: Senior political leader Mohammad Amin Bhat, who recently resigned from Congress today urged the people to strengthen the hands of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
He said that Congress has been finished in J&K because of its misdeeds. Bhat said that Azad is the only hope for the people here. “ Strengthen his hands to bring a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Bhat stated that leaders and workers from various political parties are joining Azad and there is no end to it. “ I appeal the people to attend Azad sahab’s rally here in Srinagar in large number,” he said.
He stated that their party will make the dreams and aspirations of people regarding peace and development come true. Bhat added that Congressmen were unhappy in their party in view of the arrogant approach of the leadership and had to leave.
He said Azad’s party will be a national level party and it will accommodate regional parties as well. Regarding any electoral alliance with local parties here, Bhart stated that it would be decided by Azad at election time.