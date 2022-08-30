Amin Bhat urges people to strengthen hands of Azad

Bhat stated that leaders and workers from various political parties are joining Azad and there is no end to it. “ I appeal the people to attend Azad sahab’s rally here in Srinagar in large number,” he said.

He stated that their party will make the dreams and aspirations of people regarding peace and development come true. Bhat added that Congressmen were unhappy in their party in view of the arrogant approach of the leadership and had to leave.

He said Azad’s party will be a national level party and it will accommodate regional parties as well. Regarding any electoral alliance with local parties here, Bhart stated that it would be decided by Azad at election time.