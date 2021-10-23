Amit Shah's public rally in Jammu cancelled due to inclement weather

Jammu: Due to heavy rains and persisting inclement weather conditions, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally scheduled to be held at Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu tomorrow has been cancelled.

However, his official function and other engagements, scheduled here in Jammu, remain unchanged. The venue of the official function will be Zorawar Singh auditorium of the University of Jammu. He will arrive at Jammu University at 11.00 am.