Amit Shah's public rally in Jammu cancelled due to inclement weather

Jammu: Due to heavy rains and persisting inclement weather conditions, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally scheduled to be held at Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu tomorrow has been cancelled.
However, his official function and other engagements, scheduled here in Jammu, remain unchanged. The venue of the official function will be Zorawar Singh auditorium of the University of Jammu. He will arrive at Jammu University at 11.00 am.
“Only public rally of the Union Home Minister has been cancelled. However, his official function, where he is scheduled to inaugurate various government projects and some benefits of government schemes are to be given to the beneficiaries, will be as per schedule. This was an earlier part of his Bhagwati Nagar rally. Instead of the public coming to the rally at Bhagwati Nagar, now the number will be limited to 1000 or so. The party will be requesting its senior leaders to go by invitation,” J&K BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi told Greater Kashmir.
“After this function at Zorawar Singh auditorium, the Union Home Minister will be having a luncheon at Raj Bhawan and then there will be one or two other personal engagements. He will leave for Srinagar in the evening,” Sethi informed.