Amit Sharma vows for zero tolerance against illegal mining

Jammu: Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma, today vowed for zero tolerance against illegal mining while cautioning violators of stringent measures against them for indulging in any such unlawful illegal activity.

Amit Sharma, while chairing a review meeting held with the Mining Department in this regard, issued explicit directions towards imposing heavy penalty against illegal mining besides holding a Zero Tolerance policy against such violations.

Secretary cautioned the public against encouraging such illegal practices and rather requested them to become whistle blowers while pin-pointing such wrong doings in the mining sector.

He asked them to completely desist from taking mining materials without issuance of proper e-Challan and making maximum utilisation of e-Marketplace created by the department for sale and purchase of minor minerals across the UT of J&K.