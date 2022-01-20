AN-32 Kargil Courier Service started; 11 persons airlifted

Ganderbal: The first flight of AN-32 Kargil Courier Service started on Thursday and 11 persons were lifted from Kargil to Jammu.
This year, for the first time, the tickets of Kargil Courier Service were made available online to the people.
“The subsidised AN-32 Kargil Courier Air Service, provided by the Indian Air Force, is operated under a special arrangement when the highway shuts for five months during winters due to heavy snowfall,” officials said. “The service would cater to passengers from far-flung areas of Ladakh on approved routes from Leh-Lingshed, Dibling, Drass, Padum, Kargil, Nubra, Nerak, Jammu, and Srinagar.”
The passengers can log on to the website http://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/airforce-plane-booking for booking.